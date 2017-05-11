EXPO 2017 to Bring Together World Class Energy Experts

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Twelve thematic conferences will be held in summer during the forum. They will become a global venue for discussion of Ð¡Ðž2 emission reduction, implementation of energy efficient technologies and making sustainable energy universally accessible.

Representatives of international organizations, the scientific community as well as non-government organizations and businesses will take part in the event.

In general, the business agenda of Astana EXPO 2017 is expected to be very rich. It will include the Ministerial Conference "Meeting the Challenge of Sustainable Energy", the World Conference on Tourism and Future Energy: Unlocking Low-Carbon Growth Opportunities (UNWTO).

The Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana chaired by the Republic of Kazakhstan will become a significant event in the lead-up to the opening ceremony of EXPO 2017.

Besides, the 14th Eurasian Media Forum, the 11th KAZENERGY Eurasian forum and a lot of thematic conferences will be held during EXPO 2017 with participation of world-renowned scientists, Nobel Laureates and other energy experts.

Heads of states, managers of major global and Kazakhstani companies, including Shell, Samsung, NCOC, JSC "Samruk-Energy", sponsors of the exhibition, as well as representatives of international organizations such as the UN, UNESCO, UNICEF, IRENA, World Bank, OPEC and others are expected to attend EXPO 2017.

Based on the results of EXPO 2017, countries participating in it will sign the Manifesto of Values and Principles following the example of the Kyoto Protocol. The concept of this document, which will become the intellectual legacy of the exhibition, is currently being developed.

Therefore, EXPO 2017 should mark a turning point in development of green energy at the world level.

About Astana EXPO 2017

The Astana EXPO-2017 International Specialized Exhibition is dedicated to Future Energy. It is an educational and recreational event that will take place between 10 June and 10 September 2017 in Astana. The exhibition will last 93 days and will be one of the most spectacular cultural venues of 2017.

As part of Astana EXPO 2017, global policy documents will be drafted to promote an energy-efficient lifestyle and wide use of renewable energy sources.

National company "Astana EXPO-2017"

For more information, please contact: Natalia Kostikova Expo2017@m-p.ru +7(903)209-35-00