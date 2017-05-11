- Effective Transduction Achieved After Readministration of Gene Transfer -



LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, May 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today presented data on successful repeated hepatic gene delivery with uniQure's AAV5 vector following a proprietary immunoadsorption procedure in non-human primates (NHPs). The results describing successful sequential transduction with the two reporter transgenes were presented today in a session at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 20th Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C., and highlight the progress made in readministration protocols for AAV gene transfers.



"One of the major challenges in AAV-based gene therapy is the presence of circulating anti-AAV neutralizing antibodies, which can pre-exist in patients or develop after a single administration of gene therapy. These neutralizing antibodies may prevent successful gene transfer in patients," stated Valerie Sier-Ferreira, Ph.D., head of immunology at uniQure. "uniQure has made tremendous progress in optimizing and advancing readministration protocols that we believe will significantly impact the application of our gene therapies, potentially enabling repeated administration and making our gene therapies available to more patients around the world."



Preclinical Data Findings



Circulating neutralizing antibodies (NABs) against AAV vectors can be present in the blood of patients prior to AAV treatment due to naturally acquired infections with the wild-type AAV virus. Additionally, anti-AAV NAB titers are raised to extremely high levels after first administration of an AAV vector in the course of a gene transfer treatment. These NABs may prevent successful transduction of the target cells. As a result, in ongoing clinical trials using AAV vectors, patients who present detectable levels of anti-AAV antibodies are excluded from treatment.



In the study conducted by uniQure, an extracorporeal immune-adsorption (IAd) procedure, similar to those currently used clinically for the treatment of auto-immune disorders, was applied to reduce the levels of anti-AAV NABs in NHPs that previously received an AAV reporter construct (AAV5-hSEAP). NAB concentrations were decreased by a mean factor of 12, permitting successful readministration of an AAV5 vector containing a second reporter gene (hFIX). The hFIX concentrations obtained after re-administration were in the range of the hFIX levels obtained after primary administration in animals undergoing IAd, while no hFIX expression was seen in controls who did not receive IAd prior to readministration. This immune-adsorption procedure shows promising preclinical outcomes which can potentially become a successful strategy for readministration of a gene therapy in a therapeutic regimen.



