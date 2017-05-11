ObsEva SA / ObsEva SA to Hold First Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Business Update Call on Thursday, May 18, 2017 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA - May 11, 2017 - ObsEva SA (Nasdaq: OBSV), a Swiss biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 on Thursday, May 18, 2017. ObsEva will host an investment community conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Central European Time) on May 18, 2017 to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

Investors may participate in the conference call by dialing 844-419-1772 for U.S. callers and (213) 660-0921 for international callers, with conference ID: 21002537.

Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the internet may do so by visiting the "Investors" page of ObsEva's website at www.obseva.com (http://www.obseva.com) and clicking on the webcast link.

A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the "Investors" page of ObsEva's website at www.obseva.com (http://www.obseva.com).

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving ART outcomes. ObsEva is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com (http://www.ObsEva.com).

Media Contact:

Liz Bryan

Spectrum Science

lbryan@spectrumscience.com (mailto:lbryan@spectrumscience.com)

202-955-6222 x2526

Investor Contact:

Mario Corso

Senior Director, Investor Relations

mario.corso@obseva.com (mailto:mario.corso@obseva.com)

781-366-5726

