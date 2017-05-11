American Manganese Inc. Reports Annual General Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2017 / American Manganese Inc. ("American Manganese" or the "Company"), (TSX.V: AMY; OTC PINK: AMYZF; Frankfurt: 2AM), reports the results of its Annual General Meeting held on May 10, 2017. At the meeting, all resolutions placed before the meeting were passed. Shareholders re-elected Larry W. Reaugh, Andris Kikauka, Jan Eigenhuis, Michael MacLeod and Edward Skoda, Norm Tribe and Kurt Lageschulte to serve as directors of the Company for the ensuing year. DeVisser Gray, Chartered Accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Company.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a diversified specialty and critical metal company focused on capitalizing on its patented intellectual property through low cost production or recovery of electrolytic manganese products throughout the world, and recycling of spent electric vehicle lithium ion rechargeable batteries.

Interest in the Company's patented process has adjusted the focus of American Manganese Inc. toward the examination of applying its patented technology for other purposes and materials. American Manganese Inc. aims to capitalize on its patented technology and proprietary know-how to become and industry leader in the recycling of spent electric vehicle lithium ion batteries having cathode chemistries such as: Lithium-Cobalt, Lithium-Cobalt-Nickel-Manganese, and Lithium-Manganese and Lithium-Cobalt-Aluminum. (Please see the Company's January 19, 2017 press release for further details).

