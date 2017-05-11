

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer prices increased for the fourth straight month in April, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 0.9 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 0.7 percent rise in March.



Transport costs grew 7.2 percent annually in April and prices of miscellaneous goods and services rose by 1.7 percent. In contrast, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages registered a decline of 2.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.4 percent from March, when it increased by 0.6 percent.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP climbed 0.7 percent annually in April after a 0.6 percent rise in the preceding month.



Month-on-month, the HICP rose 0.4 percent in April, following a 0.6 percent gain in March



