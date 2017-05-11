Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 11/05/2017 / 18:40 UTC+8 *Gemilang International Limited Handover of the First Prototype of Electric School Bus to GreenPower and Jointly Explore the North American Market* *Gemilang International Limited* (6163.HK), a leading bus body manufacturer and bus assembler in Asia, announced that, its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Gemilang Coachwork Sdn. Bhd. and GreenPower Motor Company Inc., an electric powered vehicles developer in Canada, held a Handover and Signing Ceremony at the Group's head office today in Malaysia. At the ceremony, Gemilang Coachwork has handed over the first prototype of electric school bus built with the specifications of U.S to GreenPower; in the meantime, the two parties have entered into a Letter of Cooperation, aiming to explore business opportunities for future potential orders and technology know-how sharing in the U.S. and Canadian market. *Mr. Pang Chong Yong, Chief Executive Officer of Gemilang International*, stated "Electric powered vehicle is the key development direction of the globe that offers huge development potential, leveraging on the technology know-how and resources of the Group and GreenPower, we are confident that this cooperation will create synergy and positive effect. More importantly, the cooperation with GreenPower does not only recognize our Group's leading position in the market, but also enables our Group to expand our business to the international markets such as U.S. and Canada with the network of GreenPower." Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=VMBPTSHWUI [1] Document title: Gemilang International_Handover of the First Prototype of Electric School Bus to GreenPower and Jointly Explore the North American Market 11/05/2017 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d4e3971897ebfe2099a7992c11cde5dd&application_id=572627&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

