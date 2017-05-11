TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Dividend

11 May 2017



TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57984 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)



Re: Dividend Announcement

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable, in line with the Prospectus, representing the regular monthly targeted dividend for the financial period ending 28 April 2017 as follows:



Ex Dividend Date 18 May 2017

Record Date 19 May 2017

Payment Date 31 May 2017

Dividend per Share 0.50 pence (Sterling)







For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson