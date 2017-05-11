Bioprocessing Services and Technologies Market Trends and Outsourcing Dynamics: Mammalian vs Microbial Expression Systems Market Trends - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Bioprocessing Services and Technologies Market Trends and Outsourcing Dynamics" report to their offering.

Staying informed of industryoutsourcing practices and contract manufacturer usage patterns is essential for making informed decisions about your own outsourced bioprocessing. This Bioprocessing Services and Technologies Market Trends and Outsourcing Dynamics report provides an in-depth look into the mammalian- and microbial-expression system manufacturing capabilities currently required by sponsor organizations for biologics in development and on the market, as well as a prediction of the capabilities sponsors will need for biological products in development five years from now. These data provide readers the opportunity to gain insight into which technologies and services are currently required of outsourced bioprocessing projects and where the market for outsourced bioprocessing is heading. Becoming informed of projected market changes will enable readers to prepare for fluctuations in demand for bioprocessing services.

What You Will Learn:

- Outsourcing motivations, project volume and average project cost comparisons between the mammalian- and microbial-expression systems

- When, during the drug development lifecycle, drug innovators are most likely to engage CMOs for bioprocessing needs and whether that differs by expression system

- An in-depth understanding of the bioprocessing equipment, technologies, services and capabilities that are currently outsourced and expected changes in demand over the next five years

How You Can Use This Report:

Drug Developers

- Understand which capabilities and services your peers are outsourcing to CMOs to identify whether additional outsourcing advantages can be obtained for your organization

- Identify service areas where there may be too much competition to outsource / lack of capacity and determine alternate plans

Contract Manufacturers

- Prepare for changes in demand by gaining insight into the current and future marketplace for outsourced bioprocessing services

- Determine how well your company's offering matches the services, capabilities and expertise sponsors seek from contract manufacturers

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Methodology

3. Respondent Demographics And Qualifications

4. Major Sections

5. Mammalian Vs Microbial Expression Systems Market Trends

6. CMO Equipment, Services & Technologies In Demand-Mammalian Expression Systems

7. CMO Equipment, Services & Technologies In Demand-Microbial Expression Systems

8. Study Data

9. Demographics

