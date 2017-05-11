

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) released a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $66 million, or $0.39 per share. This was higher than $58 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.3% to $3.84 billion. This was down from $3.97 billion last year.



Kohl's Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $66 Mln. vs. $58 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.8% -EPS (Q1): $0.39 vs. $0.31 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q1): $3.84 Bln vs. $3.97 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.3%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX