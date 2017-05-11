Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2017) - Alto Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: ATV) is pleased to update recent developments on its Windfall East gold project in the Abitibi greenstone belt in Quebec (see Figure 1).

Further to Alto's news release of April 18, 2017, Osisko Mining Inc. ("Osisko") has reported further high grade intersections at the Lynx Zone Discovery in news releases dated April 25, May 3 and May 10, 2017. Osisko reports a new zone of mineralization, the Lynx 4, located 170 metres south of the main Lynx Corridor. Drillhole OSK-W-17-816 intersected 7.7 metres of 11.7 g/t gold on the Lynx 4 zone approximately one kilometre southwest of Alto's 299 hectare Windfall East Property. In addition, bonanza grade mineralization of 3.7 metres grading 421 g/t gold was intersected on the Lynx 2 zone in drillhole OSK-W-17-834.

Osisko is following a northeast trending magnetic low along the Lynx Corridor with drill collars immediately adjacent to Alto's western and northern property boundary (see Figure 2). From regional geophysical interpretation and magnetic surveys on the Windfall East property, Alto interprets that a magnetic low structural corridor trends to the northeast on to the Windfall East property. Alto is reviewing its options to further explore the property and is entertaining various offers including a sale, joint venture or spinout of the property.

This news release has been reviewed and approved for technical content by Mike Koziol, P. Geo, a qualified person under the provisions of National Instrument 43-101. The information set out above on Osisko's drill results relate solely to Osisko's Lynx Zone Discovery and there are no assurances that Alto will obtain similar information from its property.

About Alto Ventures Ltd

Alto Ventures Ltd. is an exploration and development company with a portfolio of highly prospective Canadian gold and diamond properties. The Company is active in the Abitibi greenstone belt in Quebec on the Windfall East and Destiny gold properties and is exploring in the Beardmore-Geraldton gold belt in Ontario. In Manitoba, the Company is focused on the gold and base metals potential of the highly prospective but relatively under-explored Oxford Lake property.

For more details regarding the Company's projects, please visit our website at www.altoventures.com.

