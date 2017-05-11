Zeven Aims to Dominate Cricket Apparel and Footwear: Signs up as Official Merchandise Licensee for the International Cricket Council (ICC) in India, USA, South Asia, Middle East and Africa

BANGALORE, DUBAI, UAE and NEW YORK, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In its biggest announcement yet, multi-dimensional sportswear brand Zeven has signed a multi-year contract, through to 2020, with Gaames Unlimited (Velocity Brand Management) to become an official ICC merchandise licensee in select product categories, exclusively across three geographic regions - South Asia (India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal), the Middle East (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Yemen, Lebanon, Jordan, Bahrain) and Africa (Uganda, Ethiopia, Kenya). The collaboration also provides a non-exclusive United States license.

Zeven aims to create an exciting and unique assortment of products that draw on various elements of cricket. The product categories include official fan merchandise for ICC events like the Champions Trophy and the Cricket World Cup, as well as a powerful range of apparel, accessories, bags and footwear.

Commenting on the association, Mahesh Bhupathi - Director, Zeven, said, "We are proud and delighted to be the exclusive licensee for ICC products like apparel and footwear. Like any global game, cricket evokes intense loyalty among followers. The huge market for fan merchandise is a testament to this support. Unfortunately, there is a big gap between exorbitantly priced authentic replicas and cheap counterfeits. Zeven will fill this gap by giving all fans a chance to celebrate the spirit of cricket through our reasonably priced offerings at great quality. Apart from the event inspired apparel, accessories and fan merchandise of participating nations, Zeven will offer a powerful and exciting range of cricket inspired products that has never been seen before anywhere in the world. This relationship is also the first step in Zeven's plans to dominate cricket products across the world in cricket playing emerging markets."

Campbell Jamieson, ICC General Manager - Commercial, added, "The ICC is pleased that VBM and Gaames have been able to expand the licensing program across the cricketing world, through the addition of new licensees as Zeven. We welcome Zeven to the licensing program and look forward to seeing a dynamic range of high quality products from them in the future."

The collection will be available on Zeven's e-commerce portal https://www.shop.zevenworld.com/ and its brand store on Brigade Road. It will also be available in prominent marketplaces like Amazon.in, Amazon.com, Flipkart and Retail chains like SportXS.

Zeven's mission is to transform sports in India by making active sport an integral part of Indian life and thereby making every Indian 'Go out there and play! Age, gender, income or location are all irrelevant if one has the desire and commitment to play sport. Zeven offers the very best of products at affordable prices, tailor made for India. Zeven has created footwear and apparel designed for Indian weather and terrain, with special attention to Indian culture and requirements. For more information, visit: http://www.zevenworld.com/ or https://shop.zevenworld.com.

