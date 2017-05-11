

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early trading of U.S. Future Index points to lower opening for Wall Street. Jobless Claims and Producer Price Index are the major focus of the day. Asian shares closed mostly higher, while European shares are trading broadly lower.



As of 6.45 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 20 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 3.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 10.75 points.



U.S. stocks closed mixed on Wednesday. The Dow edged down 32.67 points or 0.2 percent to 20,943.11, the Nasdaq inched up 8.56 points or 0.1 percent to 6,129.14 and the S&P 500 crept up 2.71 points or 0.1 percent to 2,399.63.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be released at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 244K, compared to 238K last week.



The Bureau of Labor Statistics' Producer Price Index or PPI Final Demand for April will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for PPI-FD is for growth of 0.2 percent.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the previous week, it recorded 67 bcf.



10-year TIPS announced will be held at 11.00 am ET, and 30-year Bond auction will be at 1.00 pm ET.



Fed Balance Sheet for the week, will be revealed at 4.30 pm ET. The prior year level was $4.471 trillion.



Fed's Money Supply data for the week will be issued at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the M2 weekly change was $0.6 billion.



In the corporate sector, Credit Agricole Group, comprising Crédit Agricole S.A. and Regional Banks, reported Thursday that its first-quarter net income climbed significantly, with strong commercial momentum in all business lines. Crédit Agricole Group's net income Group share for the first quarter of 2017 rose 95.6 percent to 1.60 billion euros from 818 million euros in the year-ago period. Crédit Agricole Group's revenues grew 15.2 percent to 8.25 billion euros from 7.16 billion euros last year.



Bombardier Inc. reported that its net loss for the first-quarter of 2017 narrowed to $31 million and $0.02 per share from $138 million and $0.07 per share in the prior year. Adjusted result for the first-quarter was break even per share. Revenues for the quarter declined to $3.58 billion from $3.91 billion last year. Bombardier also announced that Pierre Beaudoin intends to step down as Executive Chairman of the Board effective June 30.



Aerospace and defense giant Boeing Co. (BA) announced an order from Primera Air for eight 737 MAX 9 airplanes, worth more than $950 million at list prices. The deal also includes purchase rights for four additional 737 MAX 9s and a lease agreement for eight more airplanes from Air Lease Corporation.



Asian stocks rose broadly on Thursday, with a rebound in crude oil prices and rising optimism on U.S. economy.



Chinese shares reversed earlier losses to end higher. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index closed 8.72 points or 0.29 percent higher at 3,061.50 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 110.13 points or 0.44 percent at 25,125.



Japanese shares eked out modest gains. The Nikkei average rose 61.46 points or 0.31 percent to 19,961.55, while the broader Topix index closed 0.11 percent higher at 1,586.86.



Australian shares reversed early gains to end on a flat note. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose about 0.6 percent before giving up most gains to end the session up 2.90 points or 0.05 percent at 5,878.30. The broader All Ordinaries index inched up 0.02 percent to end at 5,912.



European shares are trading mostly down. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 7.63 points or 0.14 percent, the German DAX is losing 0.60 points or 0.09 percent. The U.K. FTSE 100 Index is slipping 0.81 points or 0.01 percent and bucking the trend, the Swiss Market Index is up 14.72 points or 0.16 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.26 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX