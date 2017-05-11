Global Pain Management Drugs Market Analysis 2011-2017 & 2021: Abuse Deterrent Opioids will Create New Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Pain Management Drugs Market: Analysis By Type (Opioids, NSAIDs, Anti-Migraine, Anticonvulsants), By Application, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2011-2021)" report to their offering.
The global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.96% during 2016- 2021, chiefly driven by large number of drugs in pipeline, rising number of chronically ill patients, new reforms and regulations in the consumption of medical cannabis.
Over the recent years, the global pain management drugs industry has been growing rapidly with the increasing demand for drugs which are used for the treatment of chronic pain conditions of neck, lower back, shoulders, post-operative pain, and pain during the sports injuries. Globally, the growth in the pain management drugs market is driven by large number of chronically ill patients, rise in global incidences of cancer and strong presence of pipeline drugs used for chronically ill conditions.
Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global food service equipment market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.
Scope of the Report
Global Market (Actual Period: 2011-2015, Forecast Period: 2016E-2021F)
- Pain Management Drugs Market
- By Type of Drugs
- Application Market
- Drug Pipeline - By Developer, Phase, Indication and Status
- Pain Management Drugs Market
- By Type of Drugs
Other Report Highlights
- Market Dynamics - Trends, Drivers, Challenges
- Policy and Regulation
- Company Analysis - Endo Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Novartis , Purdue Pharma, GSK, Tetra Bio Pharma, Allergen, Boehringer-Ingelheim, Sanofi, Pfizer
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendation
4. Pain Management Drugs Market Outlook
5. Global Pain Management Drugs Market: Growth and Forecast
6. Global Pain Management Drugs Market: By Region
7. North America Pain Management Drugs Market
8. North America Pain Management Drugs Market, By Country
9. North America Pain Management Drugs Market: By Type
10. Europe Pain Management Drugs Market
11. Europe Pain Management Drugs Market, By Country
12. Europe Pain Management Drugs Market: By Type
13. Asia Pacific Pain Management Drugs Management Market
14. Asia Pacific Pain Management Drugs Market, By Country
15. Asia Pacific Drug Pain Management Market: By Type
16. Latin America Pain Management Drugs Market
17. Latin America Pain Management Drugs Market, By Country
18. Latin America Pain Management Drugs Market: By Type
19. ROW Pain Management Drugs Market
20. Market Dynamics
21. Company Profiles
22. Pipeline Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Allergan
- Astrazeneca plc
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Endo Pharmaceuticals
- Glaxosmithkline
- Novartis
- Pfizer
- Purdue Pharma
- Sanofi
- Tetra Bio Pharma
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9lrmgv/global_pain
