Global Pain Management Drugs Market Analysis 2011-2017 & 2021: Abuse Deterrent Opioids will Create New Growth Opportunities

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Pain Management Drugs Market: Analysis By Type (Opioids, NSAIDs, Anti-Migraine, Anticonvulsants), By Application, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2011-2021)" report to their offering.

The global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.96% during 2016- 2021, chiefly driven by large number of drugs in pipeline, rising number of chronically ill patients, new reforms and regulations in the consumption of medical cannabis.

Over the recent years, the global pain management drugs industry has been growing rapidly with the increasing demand for drugs which are used for the treatment of chronic pain conditions of neck, lower back, shoulders, post-operative pain, and pain during the sports injuries. Globally, the growth in the pain management drugs market is driven by large number of chronically ill patients, rise in global incidences of cancer and strong presence of pipeline drugs used for chronically ill conditions.

The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global food service equipment market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Scope of the Report



Global Market (Actual Period: 2011-2015, Forecast Period: 2016E-2021F)



- Pain Management Drugs Market

- By Type of Drugs

- Application Market

- Drug Pipeline - By Developer, Phase, Indication and Status

- By Type of Drugs



Other Report Highlights



- Market Dynamics - Trends, Drivers, Challenges

- Policy and Regulation

- Company Analysis - Endo Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Novartis , Purdue Pharma, GSK, Tetra Bio Pharma, Allergen, Boehringer-Ingelheim, Sanofi, Pfizer



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendation



4. Pain Management Drugs Market Outlook



5. Global Pain Management Drugs Market: Growth and Forecast



6. Global Pain Management Drugs Market: By Region



7. North America Pain Management Drugs Market



8. North America Pain Management Drugs Market, By Country



9. North America Pain Management Drugs Market: By Type



10. Europe Pain Management Drugs Market



11. Europe Pain Management Drugs Market, By Country



12. Europe Pain Management Drugs Market: By Type



13. Asia Pacific Pain Management Drugs Management Market



14. Asia Pacific Pain Management Drugs Market, By Country



15. Asia Pacific Drug Pain Management Market: By Type



16. Latin America Pain Management Drugs Market



17. Latin America Pain Management Drugs Market, By Country



18. Latin America Pain Management Drugs Market: By Type



19. ROW Pain Management Drugs Market



20. Market Dynamics



21. Company Profiles



22. Pipeline Analysis



Companies Mentioned



Allergan

Astrazeneca plc

Boehringer Ingelheim

Endo Pharmaceuticals

Glaxosmithkline

Novartis

Pfizer

Purdue Pharma

Sanofi

Tetra Bio Pharma

