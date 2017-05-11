Dr. Andrew Walker of Aspen Medical Announces the Launch of his New Website

The Website Features In-Depth Information about Dr. Walker and his Work at Aspen Medical, his Commitment to Philanthropy and More

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2017 / Dr. Andrew Walker, Co-Founder and Co-Executive of Aspen Medical, is pleased to announce the launch of his new website.

To check out the new website and learn more about Dr. Walker and his work, please visit https://www.andrewdavidwalker.com/.

As the new site notes, Aspen Medical is a Canberra-based company specialising in providing tailored and innovative healthcare solutions to governments and private companies around the world. Dr. Walker founded Aspen Medical in 2003 along with his business partner and lifelong friend, Glenn Keys, and together they strive to provide outsourced health solutions for Government and other large Organisations.

In 2006, Dr. Walker and Keys won the EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the Services category, notes an article on the new website, adding that this was followed by their induction into the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Global Hall of Fame in 2014.

"In 2016, EY awarded Andrew and Glenn the title of National Entrepreneur of the Year," the article notes.

In addition to information about the numerous awards that Dr. Walker has received over the years, the new site also describes his commitment to philanthropy and corporate social responsibility. Through his work with Aspen Medical, Dr. Walker is especially interested in supporting people with disabilities and the organizations that help them; these include the Special Olympics and the Down Syndrome Association.

"To cement his commitment to providing better health outcomes for Australia's Indigenous community, in 2010, with his business partner, Andrew co-founded the Aspen Foundation, a charity aimed at improving the heath of our Indigenous communities," an article on the new website notes, adding that the foundation has targeted its efforts at helping to eradicate trachoma from the Aboriginal community and has formed strategic alliances with the Fred Hollows Foundation and One Disease at a Time.

Dr. Walker is also an experienced public speaker, and enjoys speaking at conferences and events. His areas of interest include entrepreneurship, defence health, healthcare innovation and disaster response. Those who would like to get in touch with Dr. Walker to arrange for him to speak at a conference or event may do so through the "Get in Touch" page on the new site.

Founded in 2003 by Glenn Keys and Dr. Andrew Walker, Aspen Medical provides outsourced health solutions for Government and other large organizations. To learn more visit https://www.andrewdavidwalker.com/.

