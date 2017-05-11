------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Series RIKV 17 1115 Settlement Date 05/15/2017 Total Amount Allocated (MM) 3,500 All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 97.532 4.951 Total Number of Bids Received 6 Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 3,700 Total Number of Successful Bids 4 Number of Bids Allocated in Full 4 Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 97.532 4.951 Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 97.581 4.850 Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 97.532 4.951 Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 97.555 4.904 Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.581 4.850 Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.411 5.200 Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 97.550 4.914 Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % Bid to Cover Ratio 1.06 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------