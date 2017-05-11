

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer price inflation accelerated in April after easing in the previous month, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 2.0 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 1.4 percent climb in March.



The upward trend in inflation was mainly driven by higher costs for transport, restaurants and hotels due to the Easter moving holiday. It should be reminded that in 2017 Easter occurred in April while in 2016 it occurred in March, the agency said.



Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products, quickened to 1.7 percent in April from 0.6 percent in the prior month.



Month-on-month, consumer prices increased 1.0 percent from March, when it rose by 1.8 percent.



Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices also accelerated to 2.4 percent in April from 1.4 in March. The HICP monthly rate was 1.5 percent.



