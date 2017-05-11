Blood Group Typing Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2021 - Rising Need for Blood Grouping During Prenatal Testing - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Blood Group Typing Market - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The blood group typing market is projected to reach USD 3.12 billion by 2021 from USD 1.95 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 9.8%.

Growth in the blood group typing market is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for blood and blood products, growing number of road accidents and trauma cases that necessitate blood transfusion, need for blood grouping during prenatal testing, and increasing usage of blood group typing in forensic sciences. Stringent regulatory standards for blood transfusion are also expected to fuel the growth of the blood group typing market during the forecast period.

Based on product and service, the market is segmented into consumables, instruments, and services. The consumables segment is further categorized into antisera reagents, anti-human globulin reagents, red blood cells reagents, and blood bank saline. The consumables segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increase in blood donation rates and major surgical procedures (including organ transplant procedures) are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.



Based on test type, the market is segmented into antibody screening, HLA typing, cross-matching tests, ABO blood tests, and antigen typing. The antibody screening segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this market segment is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders and growing demand for the early diagnosis of diseases.



Companies Mentioned



AXO Science

Agena Bioscience, Inc.

Bag Health Care GmbH

Beckman Coulter (A Subsidiary of Danaher)

(A Subsidiary of Danaher) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Day Medical SA

Grifols International, S.A.

Immucor, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Novacyt Group

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.

Quotient, Ltd.

Rapid Labs



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Blood Group Typing Market, By Product and Service



7 Blood Group Typing Market, By Technique



8 Blood Group Typing Market, By Test Type



9 Blood Group Typing Market, By End User



10 Blood Group Typing Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8vhgc9/blood_group

