

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kelly Services (KELYB) released earnings for its first quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $13.9 million, or $0.35 per share. This was up from $7.5 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $1.29 billion. This was up from $1.26 billion last year.



Kelly Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $13.9 Mln. vs. $7.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 85.3% -EPS (Q1): $0.35 vs. $0.19 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 84.2% -Revenue (Q1): $1.29 Bln vs. $1.26 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.4%



