Correction: Decrease, not increase.



With reference to an announcement made public by Sjóvá-Almennar tryggingar hf. (symbol: SJOVA) on 9 May 2017, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on 12 May 2017.



ISIN IS0000024602 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company name Sjóvá-Almennar tryggingar hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total share capital before the decrease kr. 1.562.436.767 (1.562.436.767 shares) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Decrease in share capital kr. 72.190.770 (72.190.770 shares) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total share capital following the kr. 1.490.245.997 (1.490.245.997 decrease shares) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of each share ISK 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol SJOVA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 100381 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------