

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) Thursday reported a surge in first-quarter profit, reflecting significant improvement in sales and traffic for the March and April period. Total sales for the quarter declined 3.2 percent from last year. Comparable store sales for the quarter were down 2.7 percent compared to decline of 3.9 percent last year.



Earnings per share topped analysts' expectations, while quarterly sales missed their estimates.



Kevin Mansell, Kohl's chairman, chief executive officer and president, said, 'We are encouraged by the significant improvement in sales and traffic for the March and April period, after a weak February start to the first quarter. Continued strong inventory management led to a major improvement in gross margin, and our teams managed expenses exceptionally well. I am pleased to say that combined together these efforts led to an increase in income for the period.'



Net income for the first-quarter surged to $66 million from $17 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per share significantly increased to $0.39 from $0.09 in the prior year.



Excluding non-recurring items, net income for the first-quarter rose 14 percent to $66 million from the prior year's $58 million, with adjusted earnings per share improving to $0.39 from $0.31 last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total sales for the quarter declined 3.2 percent to $3.84 billion from $3.97 billion last year. Analysts expected revenue of $3.9 billion for the quarter.



On May 10, 2017, the Kohl's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.55 per share. The dividend is payable June 21, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 7, 2017.



KSS closed Wednesday's regular trading at $40.32, up $0.50 or 1.26 percent.



