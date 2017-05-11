

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bank of England policymakers decided to hold its record low interest rate, again in a split vote, as one policymaker called for a rate hike.



The Monetary Policy Committee of the BoE, governed by Mark Carney, voted 7-1 to maintain the bank rate at 0.25 percent. Kristin Forbes sought a 25 basis point rate increase.



All other seven members said the current monetary policy setting remained appropriate to balance the demands of the Committee's remit.



The committee also voted unanimously to maintain the asset purchase programme at GBP 435 billion.



'The Committee judges that, if the economy follows a path broadly consistent with the May central projection, then monetary policy could need to be tightened by a somewhat greater extent over the forecast period than the very gently rising path implied by the market yield curve underlying the May projections,' the bank said.



In the Inflation Report, the bank downgraded its 2017 growth outlook to 1.9 percent from 2 percent and that for 2018 was lifted to 1.7 percent from 1.6 percent.



The bank forecast inflation to rise to 2.7 percent in the second quarter of 2017 and then to 2.6 percent in the second quarter of next year.



