HENDERSON, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- mCig, Inc. (OTCQB: MCIG) a leading distributor of innovative products, technologies and services for the global medical cannabis industry is pleased to announce its launch of 420 Cloud on the Apple Store, also previously released on Google Play.

420Cloud is an app based unified community platform -- the "LinkedIn meets Tinder of cannabis," social network. The native application intuitively connects like-minded individuals whether recreational users, patients, doctors, growers, investors, entrepreneurs, dispensaries, businesses, etc., through targeted filters, interests, jobs, news and more. mCig, Inc. will promote the app through various marketing connections, influencers and channels totaling a reach of over one billion.

With continued application improvements, the latest 420 Cloud update includes:

Ease of initialization and sign-on

Enhanced approval rating system

Upgraded timeline and engagement system

Social broadcast

Display Alerts

Some of 420 Cloud's unique features include:

Connect or sign in with your Facebook or Google account.

Seek, identify and apply for jobs, or share with someone you know. The industry is constantly growing and offering more opportunities daily.

Set up a free experience defining who you are and explore a path of new connections. Intuitive user matching connects users through targeted smart filters and interests.

Get access to a knowledge base of the latest cannabis news, videos, and stories ranging from business and tech, to sports and medicine. Stay up to date with the latest evolving in marijuana society, laws and activism.

Single sign on integrates across all of mCig Inc.'s platforms and provides a powerful network for advertisers, one of our lead programming specialties.

Users who install the app, share, and earn badges will be entered into contests with various levels of prizes to be announced at a later date.

Get premium access to powerful portal settings, custom services, saved searches, geo-targeting, anonymous search and much more.

"We look forward to introducing new features, updates, and more rich content to the 420Cloud, as our enterprise grows and our user engagement rises, in turn, driving revenue opportunities to capitalize on," says Paul Rosenberg, CEO of mCig Inc.

Socially "in a relationship... with Cannabis" the 420Cloud creates a new path of connections to explore supporting the lifestyle of its users based on a path to good vibes and sparking something amazing while just having fun. Some of the premium features scheduled for release are:

Extended user profile and saved searches

Visitor discovery

Anonymous search mode

Advanced location services

Conversation resources

Photo and video optimizer

Network architecture delivering a faster connection

Event control panel

Unlimited private albums with discreet share tools

About the 420 Cloud App

The 420 Cloud app features a useful and unified cross-channel platform comprised of numerous layers of subscriber functions and behaviors, an immersive experience extremely useful for networking and learning, a technically robust 420 cannabis jobs search system (420jobsearch.com), marijuana news media platform (weedistry.com) and integrates a commerce networking platform, strengthening reach and exposure throughout its various channels. The platforms feature a full scale, cross-channel, ad network, spread throughout an enterprise of intuitive systems, scalable for high traffic and utilize big data conversion for monetization and analytics. The app plans to create revenue through gamification, advanced functions, features and micro-transactions, along with ads and partnerships with dispensaries.

The successful app market has grown from $45 billion in 2015 to $76 billion in 2017, and the marijuana market totaled $6.7 billion in 2016 and growing according to Forbes. In addition to current endeavors with large scale marijuana grow construction (growcontractors.org), mCig Inc.'s alignment with these growing industries can greatly benefit the company's growth and revenues.

About the Development Team

Having acquired part of the former Megaupload development team, a tech team with an impressive and proven track record, mCig is able to build an enterprise platform to accommodate scalability, performance and growth. The team is led by Chief Technologist, Andrus Nomm, recognized as the senior operative and programming lead in the popular online file sharing, streaming and ad serving websites of MEGAupload, MEGAclick and MEGAvideo.

About Medical Cannabis Innovations Group (OTCQB: MCIG)

Headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, mCig, Inc. (OTCQB: MCIG) is a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp and CBD markets via its lifestyle brands. mCig, Inc. is committed to being the leading distributor of technology, products, and services to fit the needs of a rapidly expanding industry. mCig, Inc. has transitioned from a vaporizer manufacturer to industry leading large scale, full service cannabis cultivation construction company with its Grow Contractors division currently operating in the rapidly expanding Nevada market.

mCig, Inc. also employs a world renowned tech team and has recently entered the tech space to satisfy its evolving role in technology and in keeping it's growing following up to speed.

The company looks forward to growing its core competencies to service the ancillary legal Cannabis, Hemp and CBD markets, with broader expansion to take place once federal laws change. With over seventy five years of experience combined between the key players that make up the Cannabis Grow Contractors Division, mCig Inc. is proud to work with Cannabis Industry leaders and provide broad and rounded solutions for legal growers nationwide.

For more information visit our websites:

mciggroup.com

growcontractors.org

420cloud.com / 420.cloud

420jobsearch.com

weedistry.com

Forward looking disclaimer

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell products based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products and technology; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, and future product commercialization; and the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies.

