Vestmark, a leading provider of Unified Wealth Management® solutions, today announced that Lonnie Macdonald has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer. Macdonald is a veteran marketing executive with experience leading financial services and financial technology companies. As CMO, he will define and oversee Vestmark's marketing and brand strategy and contribute to driving revenue across Vestmark's solutions and services.

"Lon brings extensive experience to Vestmark in marketing, strategy, operations, and mergers and acquisitions," said John Lunny, Vestmark CEO. "His deep understanding of the financial services industry coupled with his demonstrated ability to grow revenue makes him a great fit to lead our marketing efforts. Lon's experience and leadership will be invaluable as we drive our expansion and further accelerate the tremendous growth Vestmark has experienced."

Macdonald brings a wealth of experience to Vestmark. In previous roles running sales and marketing for firms such as Foreside Financial, Beacon Hill Fund Services, UMB Fund Services, and GCom Solutions, he spearheaded efforts to define each firm's brand strategy and aligned marketing and sales resources to generate growth. In addition, Macdonald has played a pivotal role in developing and executing M&A strategy and corporate expansion efforts.

"I am thrilled to join the talented team at Vestmark," Macdonald said. "The firm is well poised for a new phase of growth in helping financial institutions and advisors deliver holistic advice in line with investor objectives. Vestmark has an exceptionally strong client base, a culture of innovation, and talented employees. I'm excited to be part of a team that will continue to drive revenue growth across the breadth of our solutions and services."

Macdonald joins Vestmark during a phase of accelerated growth and the company's recent recognition by the Boston Business Journal in their annual Best Places to Work 2017 program.

