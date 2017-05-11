Brand takes flight in London and Chicago; launches e-commerce sites in seven European markets

Continuing its global expansion, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS, TSX: GOOS)today announced it will open two flagship stores this fall, in London, U.K., and Chicago, U.S. At the same time, the company announced the expansion of its e-commerce channel to seven new markets including Germany, Sweden, Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium, Luxembourg and Austria.

Marking the company's first location in Europe, the Canada Goose London flagship store, the brand's largest retail space to date, will be located on Regent Street, one of the UK's most iconic shopping destinations. In Chicago, the brand will open its doors on Magnificent Mile on Michigan Avenue. Both stores will feature inspired Canadian design elements, including marble quarried in British Columbia, as well as the broadest assortment of seasonal collections and exclusive collaborations, and will provide an opportunity for consumers to engage and learn more about the company's 60-year history.

"Opening our first European store is not only a milestone for Canada Goose, but it's turning a dream into reality. London and Chicago are world-renowned shopping destinations and I'm proud to bring our Canadian heritage, experience and unparalleled product to their historic streets," said Dani Reiss, President CEO, Canada Goose.

In 2016, Canada Goose opened its first two flagship stores in Toronto and New York, showcasing the spirit of Canada Goose, a brand that's equally at home on the fashionable city streets of Paris and Milan as on scientists working in Antarctica, and trusted for decades by film crews, athletes, and adventurers. The stores weave together the brand's authentic heritage and commitment to craftsmanship with modern design in an Arctic-inspired environment.

Building on its six decades as a manufacturer, Canada Goose became a retailer in 2014 with the launch of its first e-commerce site in Canada, quickly followed by the United States in 2015 and the U.K. and France in 2016. Launching in seven additional European markets this fall, customers will have access to the brand's largest assortment, exclusive products and decision-making tools to help find the right product for their environment, level of activity and desired fit.

About Canada Goose Inc.

Founded in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada in 1957, Canada Goose has grown into one of the world's leading makers of performance luxury apparel.Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic and inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship. From Antarctic research facilities and the Canadian High Arctic, to the streets of New York, London, Milan, Paris, and Tokyo, people are proud to wear Canada Goose products. Employing more than 1,600 people worldwide, Canada Goose is a recognized leader for its Made in Canada commitment, and is a long-time partner of Polar Bears International. Visit canadagoose.com for more information.

