Global Carbon and Energy Management Software Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.7% by 2021 - Driven by the Digital Transformation & Automation of Energy Sector - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Carbon and Energy Management Software Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global carbon and energy management software market to grow at a CAGR of 11.73% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Carbon and Energy Management Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is emergence of analytics in carbon and energy management software. The sudden increase in energy costs is compelling enterprises to prefer smarter ways to manage the energy consumption. Energy suppliers have imposed huge penalties on enterprises that are using inefficient devices having low power factor. The government is raising the bar for complying with energy standards and reducing carbon footprints. Big data and analytics technology is helping organizations operating in the energy sector to reduce operational expenditure through predictive modeling techniques. Real-time data analytics is helping organizations in the energy sector to adhere to the regulatory requirements. Real-time information has become an important component to run a business successfully.

According to the report, one driver in market is digital transformation and automation of energy sector. Digitization of the energy sector in the developed nations, such as the US and Singapore, has created a high demand for IT solutions. Digital transformation in the energy sector is a key enabler of IT spending. Modernization of the energy sector has increased the procurement of advanced IT solutions, such as energy analytics and Internet of Things (IoT), to reduce the energy consumption. Automation in the energy sector has also attracted investments in IT solutions. Fully automated IT systems in organizations operating in the energy sector have attracted significant spending on IT solutions. Industrial automation solutions, such as supervisory control and data acquisition, programmable logic controller, remain the top selection of enterprises in 2016. Clean energy initiatives in numerous countries have also helped the market to attract significant IT spending. With a rise in the number of connected devices in the energy sector, it has become more difficult to manage, monitor, and maintain data in organizations. With an increase in the number of smart connected devices, the demand for IoT solutions is expected to increase in the energy sector, which in turn drives the carbon and energy management software market.

Key vendors



CA Technologies

IBM

SAP

Schneider Electric



Other prominent vendors



ACCUVIO

AssetWorks

Ecova

Carbon Clear

Enablon

Enviance

MetricStream

SourceOne

Verisae



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market size and forecast



PART 07: Market segmentation by deployment



PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 09: Geographical segmentation



PART 10: Decision framework



PART 11: Drivers and challenges



PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Five forces analysis



PART 14: Vendor landscape



PART 15: Key vendor profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q9nh7l/global_carbon_and

