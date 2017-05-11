GAMMA Capital Management (GAMMA), the 1-billion-dollar specialist Icelandic investment manager, has won HFMWeek's 2017 European Hedge Fund Performance Award for the best macro fund under 500 million dollars.

The award was presented in London to GAMMA's flagship real estate fund, GAMMACentrum. The fund's performance is based on thorough analysis of macroeconomic fundamentals and demographic trends influencing prime residential property in Reykjavik. The Centrum fund achieved annualized returns of 36.1% (48.7% in Euro terms) since inception. GAMMA also plans to launch a UK real estate fund this year, leveraging the firm's successful real estate platform that will help capitalize on unique opportunities in Britain.

Gisli Hauksson, Chairman and co-founder of GAMMA accepted the award. Other fund managers shortlisted included ADG, John Street Capital, Armstrong Investment Managers LLP, Three Rock Capital Management and Belle-Vue Conseils.

"We at GAMMA are extremely proud to be recognized as outperformers in the macroeconomic strategy, a strategy which forms the basis of our firm and funds. This honor encourages us to continue on the same track, which is to provide outstanding performance for our clients," said Mr. Hauksson.

GAMMA is a leading provider of investment solutions for the Icelandic market. Its indices, published daily, bring transparency and efficiency to the Icelandic bond and stock markets. GAMMA operates three UCITS funds, three investment funds, and 19 funds for professional investors.

GAMMA was founded in Iceland in 2008 and opened a London office in 2015. The firm's expansion plans include a New York office this year.

About GAMMA Capital Management

GAMMA Capital Management (over $1 billion AUM), is a fund management and advisory firm with operations in Iceland and London, established in June 2008 by Gisli Hauksson, CEO and Co-CIO, and Agnar Tomas Möller, Co-CIO. Clients include pension funds, insurance companies, financial institutions, companies and individuals. GAMMA calculates and publishes seven indices daily relating to the Icelandic markets, available on Bloomberg (Bloomberg Ticker: GAMMA ). GAMMA employs professionals with extensive experience in banking, finance, equities, bonds, derivatives, lending and real estate. GAMMA offers economic advisory services and has provided consultations to the Icelandic Government, Parliament, international investors, large companies and municipalities. GAMMA is the main sponsor of the Iceland Symphony Orchestra and the annual Reykjavik Open Chess Tournament. The firm operates a modern art gallery at its offices, Gallery GAMMA, hosting exhibits all year. For more information, please visit http://www.gamma.is/en.

