Wix Launches Worldwide Ambassador Program

NEW YORK, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX) began recruiting for Wix on the Road in Q1 2017, which is now powered by more than 80 Wix Ambassadors around the world. These global community leaders are empowering Wix users in 22 countries and ten languages through workshops, events and professional tips, tutorials and support.

"Wix was designed to empower anyone to create an online presence. Engaging with our users offline is also key to our community development," said Ashley Gallman Williams, Global Head of Community Outreach at Wix. "Our Ambassadors allow us to work with our users on a local level at a global scale. From LA to Kyoto, Wix users can meet in person and connect with a leader in their community and culture, speaking their language."

"With over 100 million Wix users around the world, we wanted to establish a program for the best of the best to assist our current and potential customers, and to bring our community together. We are overwhelmed that more than 80 Ambassadors were already on board before we officially launched the program. This is a testament to our community's desire to grow and give back."

The Wix Ambassador Program started as a pilot in December of 2016. Since the start of the year, ambassadors around the world have met thousands of Wix users and hosted over 100 events. Wix Ambassadors can be found on every continent and have partnered with local technology, coworking and small business organizations to expand their reach.

"Wix Ambassadors are the mentors in their community. When we started to develop the program we were thrilled with the quality of applicants," said Shira Galler, Head of the Wix Ambassador Program. "Beyond their qualifications, their passion for building community and teaching Wix shined through in their interviews."

To become a Wix Ambassador, a Wix user should first become a Wix Certified Trainer. From there, applicants are vetted through an application process that selects the most passionate Wix users. Once selected, Ambassadors become the Wix leader in their area, armed with all of the materials they need to organize and run a Wix workshop or event for Wix users and newcomers. Every Ambassador hosts monthly workshops and quarterly user meetups. Topics can include web design trends, SEO, photo techniques and more.

