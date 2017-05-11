Allianz Selects OneTrust Software for GDPR Accountability and Compliance

ATLANTA, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the leading enterprise privacy management software used by over 1,000 organizations to comply with global privacy regulations including the EU GDPR, announces that Allianz will useOneTrustto power GDPR record keeping globally. Allianz is a leading financial services company serving over 86 million customers in more than 70 countries with over 140,000 employees.

"Data protection and privacy is critically important for Allianz. As the leader for insurance in the German market, and with a strong international presence, we continuously strive to meet and exceed our customers' expectations regarding how we handle personal data, as well as comply with applicable regulations such as the GDPR," said Dr. Philipp Raether, Group Chief Privacy Officer at Allianz.

The EU's new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is unique in the operational impact and record keeping required within an organization to protect the privacy and security of customer and employee data. With penalties of 4% of global revenues and an imminent compliance deadline of May 2018, organizations globally are looking for technology-based solutions to help streamline the ongoing compliance efforts.

"Having software-based tools to help us streamline our privacy program is a crucial component of our ongoing GDPR readiness strategy. OneTrust technology will play an important role in helping us scale our privacy program across both customer and employee data while also incorporating our global network of Data Protection Officers (DPO)," said Dr. Philipp Raether.

"Allianz's selection of OneTrust emphasizes our market leading position for GDPR and data privacy management software," said OneTrust CEO Kabir Barday, CIPP/US, CIPP/E, CIPM, CIPT, "Our ability to execute at a global scale and offer the most flexible, scalable and enterprise-ready platform distinctly stands out from the crowd. Our deep expertise in data privacy and understanding of the practical implications of the GDPR has led to the creation of the most comprehensive and easiest to use solution in the market. I look forward to our partnership with the Allianz team and delivering ongoing innovations for the benefit of all of our customers."

About OneTrust - OneTrust is the leading and fastest growing privacy management software platform used by over 1,000 organizations globally to demonstrate accountability and compliance with data privacy regulations across sectors and jurisdictions, including the EU GDPR and Privacy Shield.

OneTrust's technology platform can be deployed either on-premises or in the cloud making it the most flexible and scalable solution for privacy management in support of the following initiatives:

GDPR Accountability and Privacy by Design

Assessment Automation (PIA / DPIA)

Data Mapping Automation (Questionnaires & Scanning Based)

Website Scanning and EU Cookie Compliance

Subject Rights Request Management

Consent Management

Vendor Risk Management

Incident Reporting

OneTrust offerings power many of the online tools the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), the world's largest association of privacy professionals, offer to more than 25,000 members across 83 countries.

OneTrust can be found globally in London, Atlanta, Paris, Munich, and Bangalore.

OneTrust is backed by the founders of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH) and AirWatch ($1.54B acq. by VMware).

