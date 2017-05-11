MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- High-resolution photos and information sheets available - see details at end of press release

At a vibrant gala evening and in the presence of Monique Leroux, honorary chair of the 7th Aces of Finance competition, the Quebec Chapter of Financial Executives International (FEI Canada) presented its "Aces of Finance" awards to four financial executives who have enjoyed an outstanding career. This prestigious gala evening was held yesterday at the magnificent Parquet at Edifice Jacques-Parizeau before more than 365 guests attending this annual spring event.

The Aces of Finance competition is open to all chief financial officers, vice presidents of finance and financial executives across Quebec. The competition aims to recognize the professional achievements and community engagement of financial executives.

The following three financial executives were honoured this year:

"Financial executive of a large corporation" category

-- Lise Croteau, FCPA, FCA, ASC Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Hydro-Quebec

"Financial executive of a small or medium-sized enterprise" category

-- Jean-Francois Lorrain, CPA, CA Executive Vice-President, Finance, Attraction Media Inc.

"Emerging financial executive" category

-- Marrouane Nabih, CPA, CMA Vice-President Finance, Operations, Cascades Inc.

A rigorous process

Following the selection of nine finalists by the competition's organizing committee, the members of an independent jury met with these candidates to determine the three laureates. The winners distinguished themselves by their ability to draw on their knowledge, experience and values in making the best decisions and setting the best future directions for their organizations.

"The selection of jury members for our contest is a critical process, because they have a complex task. Their many years of experience and knowledge enable them to obtain a fair picture of the candidates' tangible results and ability to adapt to often challenging situations," said Marc Godin, President of the Organizing Committee.

2017 Homage Award

One of the most anticipated moments at the gala was the presentation of the Homage Award, which honours excellence throughout a career, serving as an inspiration to all. Patrick Pichette, outgoing Chief Financial Officer at Google, was presented with this year's prestigious Homage Award. Mr. Pichette recently retired from Google, where he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from 2008 to 2015. He remains an advisor to senior management at Google and sits on the boards of Bombardier and the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation. A tireless businessman, he continues to be involved with start-ups. It was an emotional moment when this award was presented before an audience that included Mr. Pichette's family, friends and colleagues.

"The Aces of Finance competition goes beyond professional gratification. Over the years, it has helped create a true esprit de corps within the profession-an extraordinary and unexpected effect," said Louis Marcotte, President of the Quebec Chapter of FEI Canada. "Today's executives don't just share a common bond through their profession-thanks to this unique career showcase, they now know that they all face similar challenges, which creates a tremendous sense of belonging."

The Quebec Chapter of FEI Canada would like to thank all the candidates who took the time to submit their candidacy for the Aces of Finance competition and salutes the dynamism and vitality of the financial executive profession.

About Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada)

Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada) or Dirigeants financiers internationaux du Canada (DFI Canada) is the all-industry professional association for senior financial executives. With 11 chapters across Canada, FEI Canada provides professional development, thought leadership and advocacy services to its members.

The Quebec Chapter currently has nearly 200 members. The association membership, which includes Chief Financial Officers, Audit Committee Directors and senior executives in the Finance, Controller, Treasury and Taxation functions, represents a significant number of Canada's leading and most influential corporations. Further information can be found at www.feicanada.org/quebec.

