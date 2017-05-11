QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- Editor's Note: There is an image associated with this press release.

H2O Innovation Inc. ("H2O Innovation" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: HEO)(ALTERNEXT: MNEMO:ALHEO)(OTCQX: HEOFF) announces that it is launching an updated, higher-performing version of its system performance monitoring program, previously known as SPMC™, now renamed Intelogx™.

The system performance monitoring program, developed by H2O Innovation over the last four (4) years, enables remote access to operating parameters of the water plant in order to collect, normalize and analyze data, all displayed on a comprehensive dashboard. The program helps operators to optimize their plant, generate periodic reports and graphs automatically, and to analyze trends. "As its name implies, Intelogx™ brings intelligence and logical interpretation to operating data and uses the knowledge H2O Innovation has in membrane technologies to monitor system health and predict maintenance requirements. Intelogx™ helps operators determine when to perform maintenance and cleaning of their membrane plant based on the intelligent interpretation of data", stated Greg Madden, Vice President of the Specialty Products and Services business pillar of H2O Innovation.

Users can now create their own dashboards and customize the visual appearance, so they can see the data in a way that makes sense to them. The interface now features a similar look and feel of a SCADA system, where the user can view "read-only" process and instrumentation with graphical representations of valves, instruments and equipment. For example, in order to quickly resolve maintenance issues, the user can directly access its plant-specific operation and maintenance manuals.

According to the Global Water Intelligence report, more than $2.4 B (operating & capital expenses) will be spent in 2017 on automation & control equipment in Canada and the United States, and that figure should reach $2.8 B by 2020 (GWI Report, 2017). H2O Innovation is changing the name of its remote monitoring program to more accurately reflect its focus on system intelligence and strategy to develop smart digital solutions to enhance membrane plant operations. The Corporation plans to develop a suite of digital solutions and software to serve membrane process equipment, water and wastewater treatment plants. The Corporation's existing Clearlogx® coagulation control technology is included in this digital platform, and there are more solutions to come.

H2O Innovation designs and provides state-of-the-art, custom-built and integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy and natural resources end-users. The Corporation's activities rely on three pillars which are i) water and wastewater projects; ii) specialty products and services, including a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables, specialized products for the water treatment industry as well as control and monitoring systems; and iii) operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

