WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX VENTURE: KNE) (the "Corporation" or "Kane Biotech") is pleased to provide an update on its business activities and intellectual property achievements.

The Corporation continues to focus the majority of its resources on the development and commercialization of its technologies and products for the companion animal oral care market. Pets have become part of the family and our vision in the companion pet market is to offer the premier program of quality oral care products based on science with proven efficacy and certified safety. The goal is for dog and cat pet owners around the world to have their pets enjoy healthier lives and live longer as valued members of their families. As the Corporation moves forward our vision will propagate further into other areas of animal health, human health and commercial, institutional and industrial facilities where we know Kane Biotech's anti-biofilm technologies are needed more than ever in the battle against the evolution of bacteria and their developing resistances to many antibiotic/antimicrobial approaches.

Kane Biotech's strategy is to advance our technologies and products and then license them worldwide to industry leaders. Kane Biotech's recently announced exclusive licensing and distribution agreement with Dechra Veterinary Products LLC for the North American veterinary market is the Corporation's first commercial licensing deal. Our objective is to find and sign many more agreements like this over the coming months and years.

Business Update

Below are some highlights of the Corporation's recent progress:

Kane Biotech's bluestem™ brand of companion pet oral care products are now being sold in over 1,000 pet specialty stores across Canada and the United States.

Kane Biotech is actively supporting Dechra in the transition and promotion of the Corporation's StrixNB® veterinarian oral health care technology.

In support of developing its business opportunities in veterinary and pet specialty Kane Biotech has recently attended the following industry events:

-- Ontario Veterinary Medical Association (Toronto, Ontario January 26-27) -- North American Veterinary Community (Orlando, Florida February 3-7) -- Western Veterinarian Conference (Las Vegas, Nevada March 5-9) -- Global Pet Expo (Orlando, Florida March 21-23) -- Atlantic Provinces Veterinary Conference (Halifax, Nova Scotia April 21- 23) -- Association des medecins veterinaires du Quebec (Montreal, Quebec April 21-23) -- Global Pet Foods AGM (Collingwood, Ontario May 6-7)

There has been strong international interest in both StrixNB and bluestem at the major veterinary and pet specialty conferences in Orlando and Las Vegas which the Corporation is actively pursuing.

In Q2 and Q3 2017 Kane Biotech will be exhibiting and promoting its bluestem companion pet oral care products at the following events. Everyone is encouraged to come visit with us.

-- Woofstock (Toronto, Ontario May 27-28) -- PIJAC Western Canada Pet Industry Tradeshow (Calgary, Alberta June 4-5) -- Paws in Motion (Winnipeg, Manitoba June 25) -- SuperZoo (Las Vegas, Nevada July 25-27) -- Petapalooza (Calgary, Alberta July 29-30) -- Petapalooza (Victoria, British Columbia August 12-13) -- PIJAC "ExpoZoo" Quebec (Drummondville, Quebec August 20-21) -- Petapalooza (Vancouver, British Columbia August 27) -- Pet Valu AGM (Ottawa, Ontario August 30-31) -- PIJAC National Pet Industry Tradeshow (Mississauga, Ontario September 17-18)

In addition, Kane Biotech will be supporting Dechra at the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association conference in Charlottetown, PEI July 13-16.

Eleven Patents Issued, Another Three Imminent

The following 11 patents have been issued from the United States, European, Japanese and New Zealand Patent and Trademark Offices. Kane Biotech now has 33 issued patents and 37 pending.

-- The patent entitled "Antimicrobial compositions and uses thereof" was issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark office (US Patent # 8,906,364) and in Europe (European Patent # EP1906736) and validated in the United Kingdom, France, and Germany (under same patent number). This patent covers Kane Biotech's protamine sulfate-chlorhexidine technology for antibiofilm-antimicrobial coating of medical devices to prevent hospital acquired infections and relates to Kane Biotech's Aledex® technology. -- The patent entitled "Dispersin B, 5-Fluorouracil, DeoxyribonucleaseI and Proteinase K-Based Antibiofilm Compositions and uses thereof" was issued in Europe (European Patent # EP2283130) and validated in the United Kingdom, France, and Germany (under same patent number). This patent covers the synergistic combination of Dispersin B with 5-fluorouracil and DNaseI for treating wounds, oral infections, and an antibiofilm- antimicrobial effect on initial colonizers involved in lung infections of cystic fibrosis patients. -- The patent entitled "Compositions and methods for treatment and prevention of oral diseases" was issued in Japan (Japanese Patent # 6038167) and in New Zealand (New Zealand Patent # 624850). These are the two initial patents to be issued in this portfolio. These patents cover the synergistic combination of EDTA, citrate, and zinc developed for antibiofilm-antimicrobial use in oral care products and relate to Kane Biotech's StrixNB® and bluestem™ companion pet oral care products.

In addition, Kane Biotech has been informed that the following 3 patents are soon to be issued:

-- A patent entitled "Antimicrobial compositions and methods and uses thereof" has received a Notice of Allowance and will be issued in the coming months by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. This patent covers Kane Biotech's synergistic combination of EDTA, citrate, and/or zinc antibiofilm-antimicrobial combinations for use in animal and human wound care products. -- A patent entitled "Biofilm-removing antimicrobial compositions and uses thereof" has received the Intent to Grant and will be issued in the coming months by the European Patent office. This patent covers the synergistic combination of sodium metaperiodate and chlorhexidine developed for antibiofilm-antimicrobial hard surface disinfectant applications for Kane Biotech's KBI Hard Surface Disinfectant technology. -- A patent entitled "Dispersin B, 5-Fluorouracil, DeoxyribonucleaseI and Proteinase K-Based Antibiofilm Compositions and uses thereof" has received a Notice of Allowance and will be issued in the coming months by the Canadian Intellectual Property Office. This patent covers the synergistic combination of Dispersin B with 5-fluorouracil and DNaseI for treating wounds, oral infections, and an antibiofilm-antimicrobial effect on initial colonizers involved in lung infections of cystic fibrosis patients.

Registered Trademarks Granted

The bluestem and coactiv+ registered trademarks have been granted in Europe and registered in classes 3, 5, 31, 35, 39, 40 and 44. These marks can be used in wound care products for pet and human uses such as shampoo, otic drops, wound spray and gels, bandages, wipes, lotions and creams. The marks can also be used for food additives, nutritional care products, pill supplements, treats, and food and oral care products such as water additive or spray. The wholesale and retail services, distribution, and custom manufacturing for these products is covered by these trademarks. Using the marks in the operation and maintenance of an internet website has also been accepted.

These marks are pending in Canada and the United States.

About Kane Biotech Inc.

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. Biofilms develop when bacteria and other microorganisms form a protective matrix that acts as a shield against attack. When in a biofilm, bacteria become highly resistant to antibiotics, antimicrobials, biocides, disinfectants, high temperatures and host immune responses. This resiliency contributes to numerous human and animal health related problems such as wound care infections, recurrent urinary tract infections, tooth decay, medical device associated and hospital-acquired infections, and foodborne bacterial infections. According to the United States National Institutes of Health biofilms are estimated to be responsible for 80% of all human bacterial infections and cost individuals, industry, governments and hospitals billions of dollars each year. As such, there is significant interest in safe and effective products that can combat the biofilm problem.

Kane Biotech uses patent protected technologies based on molecular mechanisms of biofilm formation and methods for finding compounds that inhibit or disrupt biofilms. The Corporation has evidence that these technologies have the potential to significantly improve the ability to prevent and/or destroy biofilms in several medical and industrial applications.

Kane Biotech has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (patents, patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Corporation's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB™, DispersinB®, Aledex®, bluestem™, AloSera™, coactiv+™ and Kane® are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE".

