A difficult market environment has led to a drop in sales and profits. The German inverter maker, however, was able to keep writing black numbers in the latest quarter.

The German inverter maker SMA Solar Technology AG has mentioned a difficult market environment in the first lines of the presentation of the financial results for the first quarter of 2017. This, the company said, has led to a drop in sales and profits for the period.

The company shipped 1.7 GW of inverters in the first three months of this year, down from 2.1 GW in the same period of 2016. Quarterly revenue as €173.2 million ($188.5 million), down from €248.1 million in the first three months of last years. Ebitda dropped from €41,3 million ...

