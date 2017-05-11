Skechers Performance™ a division of SKECHERS USA, Inc. (NYSE: SKX) announces its return as the Official Running Shoe sponsor of the 2017 IRONMAN European Tour. This partnership continues to bring the award-winning brand to elite triathletes across Europe as they compete in some of the most challenging races in the world.

Elite athlete Anja Beranek of Germany, crossing the 2016 IRONMAN 70.3 Kraichgau finish line wearing Skechers GOmeb Speed 3. Photo by: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images for IRONMAN.

Skechers Performance will be onsite at 35 events in 15 markets during the IRONMAN European Tour, selling the award-winning GOmeb Razor as well as the GOmeb Speed 4, GOrun Forza 2, and GOrun Ride 6 footwear styles. Skechers Performance footwear sales will be located in the Official IRONMAN Merchandise Tent. Additionally, Skechers Performance will have a second location for consumer engagement in the main expo area. Participating countries in the IRONMAN European Tour include Spain, France, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, England, Luxembourg, Denmark, Sweden, Scotland, Ireland, Wales and the Netherlands.

"We are pleased to be partnering with IRONMAN for the second year in a row," said Marvin Bernstein, managing partner of SKECHERS S.à.r.l. "Our continued partnership with IRONMAN is a testament to our continued support and commitment to the endurance sports community, and emphasizes to both serious and casual athletes across Europe that we continue to be a major player in the running category."

New for this year, IRONMAN will have a limited edition, co-branded Skechers Performance GOrun 5 style, which will be available exclusively at the IRONMAN merchandise booth. The lightweight, responsive running shoe will have the IRONMAN "M-Dot™" logo on the lateral heel of the shoe, as well as on the insole.

"With the Skechers Performance mantra of 'Go Like Never Before' and their lightweight and innovative designs, we couldn't find a more dynamic running shoe partner for our events in Europe than Skechers Performance," says IRONMAN Head of Europe, Global Partnerships, Kim Smither. "We are thrilled to have them continue as a valued partner for our European Series."

The tour includes a variety of race types. Four stops will be 5150 Olympic distance races where athletes will swim 1.5km, bike 40km and then run for 10km; 18 events will be IRONMAN 70.3 triathlons, consisting of a 1.9km swim, 90km bike, and 21k, run; and 13 stops will be the full-distance ultimate single-day challenge IRONMAN triathlon, where athletes will swim for 3.8km, cycle for 180.2km and then run a full marathon.

Skechers Performance was also recently announced as the Official Running Shoe for the 2017 IRONMAN Canadian Series and has also signed-on as the Official Footwear and Apparel sponsor for the IRONMAN South Africa Series.

Skechers Performance continues to be a dominant player in the elite running space, attracting athletes such as world-class marathoner Meb, who recently raced in his fourth Olympic Games, U.S. elite marathoner, Kara Goucher and award-winning triathletes Lionel Sanders, Anja Beranek and Nils Frommhold.

ABOUT SKECHERS USA, INC.

SKECHERS USA, Inc., based in Manhattan Beach, California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, as well as performance footwear for men and women. SKECHERS footwear is available in the United States and over 160 countries and territories worldwide via department and specialty stores, more than 2,012 SKECHERS Company-owned and third-party-owned retail stores, and the Company's e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia and the Middle East, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, throughout Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit skechers.com and follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/SKECHERS) and Twitter (twitter.com/SKECHERSUSA).

About IRONMAN

A Wanda Sports Holdings company, IRONMAN operates a global portfolio of events that includes the IRONMANTriathlon Series, the IRONMAN 70.3Triathlon Series, 5150™ Triathlon Series, Iron Girl, IRONKIDS, six of nine International Triathlon Union World Triathlon Series races, road cycling events including the UCI Velothon Majors Series, mountain bike races, premier marathons and other multisport races. IRONMAN's events, together with all other Wanda Sports Holdings events, provide more than 680,000 participants annually the benefits of endurance sports through the company's vast offerings. The iconic IRONMANSeries of events is the largest participation sports platform in the world. Since the inception of the IRONMAN brand in 1978, athletes have proven that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE by crossing finish lines at the world's most challenging endurance races. Beginning as a single race, IRONMAN has grown to become a global sensation with more than 260 events across 44 countries. For more information, visit www.ironman.com.

About Wanda Sports Holding

Wanda Sports Holding is the world's leading sports business entity, founded to capture the opportunities in the global sports industry and to contribute to the prosperous international sports landscape in three key areas: 1) Spectator Sports (media marketing business), 2) Participation Sports (active lifestyle business), 3) Services (digital, production and service business). Wanda Sports Holding incorporates the international sports marketing company Infront Sports Media, the iconic endurance brand IRONMAN, and Wanda Sports China. The headquarters are in Guangzhou, China.

