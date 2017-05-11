sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 11.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

22,817 Euro		-0,183
-0,80 %
WKN: 922814 ISIN: US8305661055 Ticker-Symbol: SKAA 
Aktie:
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SKECHERS USA INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SKECHERS USA INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,667
23,148
14:29
22,485
23,075
14:29
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SKECHERS USA INC
SKECHERS USA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SKECHERS USA INC22,817-0,80 %