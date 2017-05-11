sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 11.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,98 Euro		+0,041
+1,40 %
WKN: A1W4VG ISIN: CA46579R1047 Ticker-Symbol: IYAA 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IVANHOE MINES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IVANHOE MINES LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,935
3,00
14:26
2,955
3,005
14:19
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IVANHOE MINES LTD
IVANHOE MINES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IVANHOE MINES LTD2,98+1,40 %