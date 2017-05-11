

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were slightly higher Thursday morning, after the Bank of England Bank held its record low interest rate, again in a split vote.



The Monetary Policy Committee of the BoE, governed by Mark Carney, voted 7-1 to maintain the bank rate at 0.25 percent. Kristin Forbes sought a 25 basis point rate increase.



The BoE cut its growth outlook and expects a 'more challenging time for British households over course of this year.'



June gold was up $3 at $1222 an ounce, trimming a fraction of recent losses. Gold dropped to an 8-week low recently, stung by speculation the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates next month.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be released at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 244K, compared to 238K last week.



The Bureau of Labor Statistics' Producer Price Index or PPI Final Demand for April will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for PPI-FD is for growth of 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX