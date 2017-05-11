Enea Announces New NETCONF and YANG Compliant Network Function Management Evaluation Software

STOCKHOLM, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Enea® (NASDAQ OMX Nordic:ENEA) today announced a new evaluation version of its network function management agent, Enea® Element On-Device Management (ODM). Having successfully provided on-device management functionality for physical and virtual network functions to the telecom and networking industries for many years, this new evaluation version is now freely available.

A high-end device management agent, Enea Element ODM provides all the functionality needed to configure, control and monitor networked devices. Suitable for evaluation, testing, on-going development, and staging purposes, Enea is making the free version available at www.enea.com/eval-request-enea-element-odm.

"Enea Element ODM is a network management agent for physical and virtual network functions (PNF/VNF), and is a compelling alternative to commercial competitors and solutions developed in-house", said Karl Mörner, SVP Product Management, Enea. "It provides standard northbound interfaces such as NETCONF, REST and SNMP for configuration, monitoring and control. It is model driven, fully leveraging the benefits of YANG , and supports auto-rendering of northbound interfaces from the data models".

Enea Element ODM is a proven technology with a simple programming model, which reduces engineering risks and saving project time and cost. It is easy to use and provides excellent management functionality without extensive engineering efforts, simplifying application development and allowing engineering resources to focus on developing core functionality.

To download the evaluation software, please visit http://www.enea.com/eval-request-enea-element-odm/.

For further information please visit the Enea Element On-Device Management web page http://www.enea.com/on-device-management/.

Contact:

Fredrik Medin

SVP Marketing and Communications

Phone: +46-709-71-40-11

E-mail: fredrik.medin@enea.com

About Enea

Enea is a global supplier of network software platforms and world class services, with a vision of helping customers develop amazing functions in a connected society. We are committed to working together with customers and leading hardware vendors as a key contributor in the open source community, developing and hardening optimal software solutions. Every day, more than three billion people around the globe rely on our technologies in a wide range of applications in multiple verticals - from Telecom and Automotive, to Medical and Avionics. We have offices in Europe, North America and Asia, and are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Discover more at www.enea.com and start a conversation at info@enea.com.

Enea®, Enea OSE®, Netbricks®, Polyhedra®, Zealcore®, Enea® Element, Enea® Optima, Enea® LINX, Enea® Accelerator, Enea® dSPEED Platform and COSNOS® are registered trademarks of Enea AB and its subsidiaries. Enea OSE®ck, Enea OSE® Epsilon, Enea® Optima Log Analyzer, Enea® Black Box Recorder, Polyhedra® Lite, Enea® System Manager, Enea® ElementCenter NMS, Enea® On-device Management, Enea® NFV Core and Embedded for LeadersTM are unregistered trademarks of Enea AB or its subsidiaries. Any other company, product or service names mentioned above are the registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owner. All rights reserved. © Enea AB 2017.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/enea-ab/r/enea-announces-new-netconf-and-yang-compliant-network-function-management-evaluation-software,c2263279

The following files are available for download: