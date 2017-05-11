

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were higher for a second day Thursday morning, even as OPEC warned about the global supply glut.



OPEC boosted estimates for growth in non-OPEC supplies by 64 percent as U.S. shale production rises at a furious pace, according to the latest report from the cartel.



OPEC itself continued to limit production in April, but output from top exporter Saudi Arabia inched up.



WTI light sweet crude oil was up 62 cents at $47.95 a barrel, extending its move away from a recent yearly low near $45.



Prices jumped yesterday after data showed a big drop in U.S. inventories.



Crude inventories fell 5.2 million barrels in the week to May 5, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said, compared with expectations for a decrease of 1.8 million barrels.



