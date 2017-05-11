EXCHANGE NOTICE, 11 MAY 2017 SHARES



LISTING ON PRELIST: KAMUX CORPORATION ON 12 MAY 2017



The shares of Kamux Corporation will be listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki's Prelist on Friday 12 May 2017. The trading code of the share is KAMUX.



Basic information on Kamux Corporation as of 12 May 2017:



Trading code: KAMUX Issuer code: KAMUX ISIN-code: FI4000206750 LEI code: 743700KCVYIYNLPZYN56 Orderbook id: 136667 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 Tick Size Table: XHEL other Equities / 228 MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 41 307 156



Listing date on Prelist: 12 May 2017



Industry: 5000 Consumer Services ICB Supersector: 5300 Retail Market Cap Segment: Mid Cap Managing director: Juha Kalliokoski Address: Parolantie 66A FI-13130 Hämeenlinna FINLAND Phone: +358 400 629 337 Internet: www.kamux.com



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 11.5.2017 OSAKKEET



KAMUX OYJ PRELISTALLE 12.5.2017



Kamux Oyj:n osake otetaan Nasdaq Helsingin Prelistalle perjantaina 12.5.2017. Osakkeen kaupankäyntitunnus on KAMUX.



Kamux Oyj:n perustiedot 12.5.2017:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: KAMUX Liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: KAMUX ISIN-koodi: FI4000206750 LEI-tunnus: 743700KCVYIYNLPZYN56 id: 136667 Segmentti: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 Tikkivälitaulukko: XHEL other Equities / 228 MIC: XHEL Osakkeiden lukumäärä: 41 307 156 Kaupankäynti Prelistalla alkaa: 12.5.2017



Toimiala: 5000 Kulutuspalvelut ICB Ylätoimialaluokka: 5300 Vähittäiskauppa Markkina-arvoluokka: Keskisuuret yhtiöt Toimitusjohtaja: Juha Kalliokoski Osoite: Parolantie 66A 13130 Hämeenlinna Puhelin: 0400 629 337 (viestintä) Internet: www.kamux.com



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260