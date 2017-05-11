GAITHERSBURG, Md., 2017-05-11 14:05 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX), today announced that Dr. James F. Cummings has been promoted to Vice President, Clinical Development and Translational Medicine. Dr. Cummings joined Novavax as Senior Director of Clinical Development in September 2015, with a specific focus on advancing Novavax' programs within emerging infectious disease. Previously, Dr. Cummings served as the Director for Global Emerging Infections Surveillance and Response System (GEIS) at the Armed Forces Health Surveillance Branch (AFHSB), Director, Translational Medicine Branch & Division of Regulated Activities at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) and Consultant to the U.S. Army Surgeon General for all Medical Research and Development.



"In his short tenure at the company, James has shown his ability to constructively organize, motivate and manage complex development programs," said Stanley C. Erck, President and CEO. "His demonstrated expertise in product development and leadership capabilities earned James the appointment of Project Lead for our nanoparticle influenza vaccine candidate development program, and promotion to Vice President. I am thrilled to congratulate James for his successes here at Novavax."



About Novavax Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) is a clinical-stage vaccine company committed to delivering novel products to prevent a broad range of infectious diseases. Its recombinant nanoparticles and Matrix-M™ adjuvant technology are the foundation for groundbreaking innovation that improves global health through safe and effective vaccines.



Contact: Novavax, Inc. Barclay A. Phillips SVP, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Andrea N. Flynn, Ph.D. Director, Investor Relations ir@novavax.com 240-268-2000