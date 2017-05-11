sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 11.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
11.05.2017 | 14:16
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

India PET Resins Market 2016-2025: India's Beverage Market to Grow at CAGR of 20.55% and Drive Demand for the PET Industry - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India PET Resins Market Study, 2011-2025" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

India PET Resins Market Study, 2011-2025, report studies the market size and share of various segments and sub-segments of PET Resins market in India during 2011-2025.

In India, increasing replacement of traditional packaging materials with PET resins, rising disposable income, growing urbanization and extensive industrialization are expected to drive the growth of India PET resins market during 2016 - 2025. India's beverages market stood at USD2.56 billion in 2015, and it is projected to reach USD4.48 billion by 2020, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.55%, in value terms, during 2015-2020. With booming beverages market, the demand for PET resins from the industry is also expected to grow at a robust pace during forecast period.

The market dynamics section of the report elaborates the factors that are driving the market as well as the challenges inhibiting growth. The research study also includes insights of the key market trends, a detailed analysis of the changing competitive landscape, and revenue forecasts for each segment and sub-segment.

All this information is provided to assist the established market players and new entrants in taking their strategic decisions, thereby aiding them in strengthening their market position in a highly competitive PET Resins market in India.


India PET Resins Market Study, 2011-2025 report elaborates the following aspects of PET Resins market in India:

- India PET Resins Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Application, By Region
- Market Attractiveness Index Analysis
- Competitive Landscape
- Leading Customer Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. India PET Resins Production Outlook

5. India PET Resins Market Outlook

6. India PET Resins Market Attractiveness Index

7. Pricing Analysis

8. Import-Export Dynamics

9. Competitive Analysis

10. Customer Analysis

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cdfknh/india_pet_resins


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire