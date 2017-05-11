India PET Resins Market 2016-2025: India's Beverage Market to Grow at CAGR of 20.55% and Drive Demand for the PET Industry - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

India PET Resins Market Study, 2011-2025, report studies the market size and share of various segments and sub-segments of PET Resins market in India during 2011-2025.

In India, increasing replacement of traditional packaging materials with PET resins, rising disposable income, growing urbanization and extensive industrialization are expected to drive the growth of India PET resins market during 2016 - 2025. India's beverages market stood at USD2.56 billion in 2015, and it is projected to reach USD4.48 billion by 2020, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.55%, in value terms, during 2015-2020. With booming beverages market, the demand for PET resins from the industry is also expected to grow at a robust pace during forecast period.

The market dynamics section of the report elaborates the factors that are driving the market as well as the challenges inhibiting growth. The research study also includes insights of the key market trends, a detailed analysis of the changing competitive landscape, and revenue forecasts for each segment and sub-segment.

All this information is provided to assist the established market players and new entrants in taking their strategic decisions, thereby aiding them in strengthening their market position in a highly competitive PET Resins market in India.



India PET Resins Market Study, 2011-2025 report elaborates the following aspects of PET Resins market in India:



- India PET Resins Market Size, Share & Forecast

- Segmental Analysis - By Application, By Region

- Market Attractiveness Index Analysis

- Competitive Landscape

- Leading Customer Analysis



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. India PET Resins Production Outlook



5. India PET Resins Market Outlook



6. India PET Resins Market Attractiveness Index



7. Pricing Analysis



8. Import-Export Dynamics



9. Competitive Analysis



10. Customer Analysis



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cdfknh/india_pet_resins





