Active Wall Street: Blog Coverage: Aevi Genomics Announces Phase 2 Clinical Trial and Reports Q1 2017 Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2017 / Active Wall St. blog coverage looks at the headline from Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMX) as the Company announced on May 10, 2017, that the Company plans to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial, targeting a specific genetic subset of patients identified by a responder analysis of the SAGA trial. The Company also revealed financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

One of Aevi Genomic Medicine's competitors within the Biotechnology space, Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNO), reported on May 04, 2017, its financial results and business highlights for Q1 2017.



The Phase 2 Trial

In H2 2017, Aevi Genomics plans to initiate a Phase 2 trial of AEVI-001 in a smaller genetic subset to confirm genetic responders. The Company believed that the data will help determine a clear path to market approval and are expected by mid-2018. Meanwhile apart from the AEVI-001 studies that are currently planned for this year, Aevi Genomics remains on track to initiate the Phase 1/2 signal finding study of AEVI-002, the Anti-LIGHT antibody (Anti-LIGHT mAb) in Severe Pediatric Onset Crohn's Disease in collaboration with CHOP with initial data anticipated in H2 2017. Patient recruitment for AEVI-002 in Severe Pediatric Onset Crohn's Disease to begin during 2Q 2017

Aevi Genomics stated that in an ad-hoc analysis of data found in the recently completed SAGA trial, 89% of the patients within the 9-Gene subset achieved a clinical response on ADHD-RS and 72% achieved a clinical response on CGI-I. Further analysis of this data revealed a single gene, contactin-4 (CNTN4), that was highly enriched in the responder population and makes up for approximately 5% of the pediatric ADHD population. These patients had a 100% response rate on ADHD-RS and 83% response rate on CGI-I to AEVI-001 in the SAGA trial.

"Following additional analysis of the SAGA trial, we remain positive about the genetic subset of patients identified that demonstrate a clear and statistically significant response to AEVI-001," said Mike Cola, CEO of Aevi Genomic Medicine, "This discovery will allow us to move forward with the development of AEVI-001 in ADHD, and potentially other neurodevelopmental disorders in the future, including Autism Spectrum Disorder. We look forward to initiating the Phase 2 trial of AEVI-001 in patients with the identified genetic subset during the second half of 2017 and anticipate announcing top-line data in mid-2018."

Financial Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2017 Aevi Genomics reported a net loss of $10.92 million, or $0.29 per share, compared with a net loss of $11.14 million, or $0.34 per share, for Q1 2016.

For Q1 2017, Aevi Genomics reported research and development expenses of $7.95 million, increasing from $6.95 million for the same period in 2016 mainly due to increased cost associated with the clinical advancement of AEVI-001 and AEVI-002.

Aevi Genomics' cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2017 were $29.20 million compared to $39.84 million as of December 31, 2016. The Company expects its reported cash balance to fund operations through the end of Q2 2018.

Stock Performance

At the close of trading session on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, following the announcement, Aevi Genomic Medicine's stock price dropped 9.04% to end the day at $1.51. A total volume of 490.18 thousand shares were exchanged during the session. The stock currently has a market cap of $56.07 million.

