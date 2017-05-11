Active Wall Street: Blog Coverage: JetBlue Announced April Results; Reported Net Traffic Surge of 8.2%

Upcoming AWS Coverage on Hawaiian Holdings Post-Earnings Results

Active Wall St. blog coverage looks at the headline from JetBlue Airways Corp. (NASDAQ: JBLU) as the Company reported its preliminary traffic results for April 2017 on May 10, 2017. With this announcement, the Company reported that the net traffic in April 2017 rose 8.2% from April 2016, on a capacity increase of 6.6%. JetBlue is a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. The Company currently offers flights to more than 38 million customers a year to 101 cities in the US, Caribbean, and Latin America.

One of JetBlue Airways' competitors within the Regional Airlines space, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA), reported its financial results for Q1 2017 on April 20, 2017. AWS will be initiating a research report on Hawaiian Holdings in the coming days.

Today, AWS is promoting its blog coverage on JBLU; touching on HA.

April 2017 Results

The Company reported net Revenue Passenger Miles (RPM) in April 2017 to be 4.07 billion which was 8.2 % higher than the 3.76 RPM for April 2016. Net Available Seat Miles in April 2016 surged by 6.6% to reach 4.77 billion AVM. In the same period, in April 2016, the Company reported net Available Seat Miles to be 4.47 billion. The Load Factor increased by 1.2 points from 84.1% for April 2016 to 85.3% in April 2017.

JetBlue reported 3.46 million Revenue Passengers for April 2017 versus 3.13 million Revenue Passengers for April 2016. The Company reported a total of 30.01 thousand departures for April 2017 which was 8.2% higher than 27.75 thousand departures for April 2016. The average stage length had declined by 2.8% from 1,110 miles for April 2016 to 1,079 miles for April 2017.

Year-to-Date Results

JetBlue Airways reported net revenue passenger miles of 15.47 billion for YTD 2017, which was 5.0% higher than 14.74 billion RPM for YTD 2017. The net Available Seat Miles for April 2017 was 18.35 billion versus 17.50 billion ASM for YTD 2016, advancing by 4.8%. The Load factor had increased by 0.1% from 84.2% for YTD 2016 to 84.3% for YTD 2017.

The net revenue passengers for the Company were 13.17 million since the start of the year and were 6.2% higher than 12.25 million revenue passengers for the same period in 2016. The Company served 115.74 departures for YTD 2017 versus 108,896 departures for YTD 2016. The average stage length was 1,079 miles for YTD 2017 which declined by 2.8% from 1,110 miles for YTD 2016.

JetBlue First Quarter Results

JetBlue recently reported its Q1 FY17 results on April 25, 2017. During the announcement, the Company declared that operating income of $147 million for the three-month period, ending March 31, 2017, declined 57.9% from $349 million in Q1 FY16. The net revenue passengers for Q1 FY17 were 9.71 million which 6.5% higher than the 9.12 million benchmark for Q1 FY16.

The Company reported Available Seat Miles of 13.58 billion for Q1 FY17 versus 13.03 billion Available Seat Miles for Q1 FY16. The Load Factor declined by 0.3% from Q1 FY16 (84.2%) to Q1 FY17 (83.9%).

JetBlue Growth Prospects

JetBlue currently serves 101 cities with more than 1,000 daily flights. Recently, on May 09, 2017, the Company announced new and improved flight schedules for services between Fort Lauderdale and Mexico City International Airport and between Orlando International Airport and the Mexican capital.

JetBlue currently operates flights to 60 nonstop destinations from Fort Lauderdale, and it plans to expand its portfolio to 140 daily flights in the coming years. JetBlue's growth in the broader Latin America and Caribbean network continues to make up nearly a third of the airline's flying capacity. JetBlue will operate about 315 daily flights in the region this year.

Stock Performance

On Wednesday, May 10, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $21.63, marginally down 0.96% from its previous closing price of $21.84. A total volume of 4.80 million shares have exchanged hands. JetBlue Airways' stock price surged 12.13% in the last three months, 21.18% in the past six months, and 11.84% in the previous twelve months. Shares of the company have a PE ratio of 11.45. The net market capital for the Company was $7.34 billion as per its last valuation.

SOURCE: Active Wall Street