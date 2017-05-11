

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macy's Inc. (M) announced earnings for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company said its bottom line dropped to $71 million, or $0.23 per share. This was down from $116 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 7.5% to $5.34 billion. This was down from $5.77 billion last year.



Macy's Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $71 Mln. vs. $116 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -38.8% -EPS (Q1): $0.23 vs. $0.37 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -37.8% -Revenue (Q1): $5.34 Bln vs. $5.77 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -7.5%



