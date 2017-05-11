Macrophage Pharma Appoints Development Director

WINDSOR, England, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dr Joanne Bedwell-Garner joins management team

Macrophage Pharma Limited ('MPL') the immuno-oncology development company, announced today that it has appointed Dr Joanne Bedwell-Garner as Development Director. Dr Bedwell-Garner will be responsible for advancing the clinical development of Macrophage Pharma's lead programme, MPL-5821. This announcement follows the recent £9 million Series A financing, which was led by CRT Pioneer Fund (CPF) and two new specialist investors, Novo A/S and Aglaia Biomedical Ventures BV.

Dr Bedwell-Garner brings over 25 years' experience in the pharmaceutical sector, having held numerous senior Research and Development roles at companies including BTG, where she was Vice President of Non-Clinical Development and was responsible for non-clinical evaluation and translation into the clinic. Prior to this she held senior roles at Protherics, Emergent BioSolutions and Microscience. Dr Bedwell-Garner has a successful track record in taking greater than 15 pre-clinical candidates into clinical development; particularly in the areas of oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and infectious disease. She obtained a PhD in oncology from University of London.

Dr Joanne Bedwell-Garner, newly appointed Development Director, added: "I am excited to join Macrophage Pharma's highly experienced team to maximise the full therapeutic potential of the ESM technology in immuno-oncology."

Macrophage Pharma's ESM technology platform is designed to deliver small molecule drugs to tumour associated macrophages in a highly selective manner, activating the body's natural immune system to fight cancer. The platform has the ability to provide next-generation immunotherapies for a number of different cancers.

The Company's lead p38MAPi programme is focused on a novel macrophage-targeting p38 MAPK inhibitor. Clinical trials are scheduled to start in 2018. The Company is also developing discovery stage programmes centred on a number of proprietary, candidate compounds.

Macrophage Pharm will be presenting at Bio€quity Europe 2017 on Monday 22nd May at 4.20pm in the Next Wave company session.

About Macrophage Pharma Limited

Macrophage Pharma is an immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies designed to enhance anti-tumour immune responses.

Its proprietary Esterase Motif Technology (ESM) platform is designed to deliver small molecule drugs to tumour associated macrophages in a highly selective manner, activating the body's natural immune system to fight cancer. The platform has the ability to provide next-generation immunotherapies for a number of different cancers.

Founded by the CRT Pioneer Fund (CPF), the Company recently raised £9 million in a Series A financing round, led by CPF and two new specialist investors, Novo A/S and Aglaia Biomedical Ventures BV.

Macrophage Pharma's strategy is to complete the preclinical development of its lead development candidate, a p38 MAP kinase inhibitor, and advance two additional discovery candidates into pre-clinical development.

The company's management team, led by Dr Steven Powell, Chief Executive Officer, has a track record of success in the pharma industry ranging from early discovery to commercialisation. The Scientific Advisory Board is comprised of world-leading immunologists and cancer researchers who will help shape the future development of the company's unique approach in immuno-oncology.

For more information, please visit the company website: www.macrophagepharma.com

Media Contact:

Macrophage Pharma

Steven Powell, Chief Executive Officer

Email: enquiries@macrophagepharma.com

Hollie Vile

Email: hollie@macrophagepharma.com

Tel: +44-(0)-7729-362-590

