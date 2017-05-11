NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring SinglePoint, Inc. (OTC: SING), an NNW client focused on strengthening its position in the marijuana industry through the acquisition of, or investment in, small to mid-sized cannabis companies.

The publication is entitled "Marijuana Stocks Drive Corporate Value by Delivering Automation, Technology and Diverse Application." The article highlights unique and exciting opportunities multiple companies are providing for investors in the marijuana market.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/marijuana-stocks-drive-corporate-value-delivering-automation-technology-diverse-application/

"When it comes to opportunities in the marijuana industry, SinglePoint is taking advantage of a couple avenues to maintain diversification and build corporate value. SinglePoint's cannabis vertical, SingleSeed, has a competitive head start in providing mobile payment processing solutions, business tools and text message marketing to 'unbankable' marijuana dispensaries whose operations are crimped because of the lack of banking in the industry. SinglePoint founder and CEO Greg Lambrecht further discusses this obstacle, the company's revenue-generation strategy, and how SingleSeed.com could be a 'pick-and-shovel' for the cannabis industry in a podcast interview posted here: http://nnw.fm/L9HdG.

"Diversification is a considerable aspect of SinglePoint's strategy to build corporate value. Earlier this week SinglePoint signed a reseller agreement that enables the company to start onboarding 'high risk' merchant accounts. Over 100 business types are considered high risk, including auctions, vape pen sales, gambling, online gaming and more. This approach serves as a doorway for SinglePoint to offer payment solutions to cannabis businesses, which are also considered high risk, when the industry becomes bankable."

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) has grown from a full-service mobile technology provider to a publicly traded holding company. Through diversification into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued subsidiaries, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through its subsidiary company SingleSeed the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry.

Connect on social media at: https://www.facebook.com/SinglePointMobile, www.twitter.com/_SinglePoint_, www.linkedin.com/company/SinglePoint and www.youtube.com/user/SinglePointMobile

For more information, visit www.SinglePoint.com or www.SingleSeed.com

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) provides news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and contributing writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies who need to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information, visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://nnw.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

NNW Contact:



NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Email Contact



