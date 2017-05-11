COSTA MESA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- Sipp Industries, Inc. (OTC: SIPC), a multifaceted corporation specializing in technology, manufacturing and distribution of commercial and consumer products announces its first reorders of Major Hemp Brown Ale and the confirmation of 23 establishments carrying the premium hemp beer throughout the state of Colorado.

Major Hemp Brown Ale continues to expand presence in the Denver area as well as new cities Aurora, Littleton, Broomfield, Wheat Ridge and Englewood. Due to increasing demand, the Company has also received reorders for Major Hemp Brown Ale from initial deliveries in February.

On April 20th, Sipp Industries sponsored a 4/20 event at Stout Street Social where wholly-owned subsidiary, Major Hemp, provided additional Major Hemp Brown Ale and dehulled hemp seeds for special hemp appetizers and meals. President Ted Jorgensen commented, "It was an extremely busy event and it was great to see patrons enjoying our beer to commemorate this special day. It was a great venue to showcase our Brown Ale and introducing it to new beer enthusiasts."

Sipp Industries, in partnership with distributor Colorado Craft Distributors, has invested in equipment that enables professional samples of Major Hemp Brown Ale to be delivered to more establishments and higher volume potential buyers. Additionally, the Company is using this equipment that can produce limited samples of CBD beer for potential customers and pre-orders. Jorgensen continued, "Our water soluble CBD blends perfectly with a number of beers we've tested at Sleeping Giant Brewery. The next step is determining the right beer, demand, and launch strategy."

The Company has plans to expand the Major Hemp Brown Ale concept to other breweries and geographic regions such as California, Illinois and New York. The Company believes the proprietary blend is unique for brewers interested in hemp beer and is currently seeking partnerships and joint ventures within these specific geographic regions.

About Sipp Industries, Inc.

Sipp Industries is a multifaceted corporation that specializes in technology, manufacturing and distribution of commercial and consumer products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Major Hemp, the Company provides high quality and competitively priced hemp based products, bulk hemp, CBD supply, co-packing and private labeling services.

Website: http://www.sippindustries.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SippIndustries

Twitter: @SippIndustries

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the company and its management team.

Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management's plans and objectives for future operations. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management's control.

Contact:

Ted Jorgensen

Major Hemp President

Sipp Industries, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@sippindustries.com

949.220.0435



