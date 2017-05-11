MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - May 11, 2017) - Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX VENTURE: SIM) (OTCQB: SYATF) is pleased to announce its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB ® Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "SYATF".

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile, stated, "Our goal in 2017 is to expand both our sales and capital market presence in the United States and we are working diligently to penetrate new mobile operators, cellular dealers and leading retailers." Marc continued, "As we continue to announce growth in North America, we believe it is important for U.S. investors to have easy access to trading our Company's shares."

North American sales in 2016 stood at $2.8M versus $255k in 2015, the Company therefore sees the OTCQB ® listing as an important milestone to further increase its North American presence and achieve its long-term goals.

Siyata Mobile also continues to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the existing symbol "SIM".

The OTCQB is the middle tier of the three marketplaces for trading over-the-counter stocks provided and operated by the OTC Markets Group. The OTCQB provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world's first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world's first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata's customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

Marc Seelenfreund

CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SIM@kincommunications.com



Sales Department:

Glenn Kennedy

VP Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

416-892-1823

glenn_kennedy@siyatamobile.com