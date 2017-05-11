Status of Currently Accredited Metrics Remains Unchanged

Triton Digital, a leading technology provider to the audio industry, today announced that it has completed the annual Media Rating Council audit and accreditation process for their Webcast Metrics® (WCM) product and for the Webcast Metrics Local's (WCML) Pandora implementation. Accredited WCM metrics include Total Listening Hours (TLH), Cume (LT methodology), Average Time Spent Listening (ATSL), Sessions Started (SS), Active Sessions (AS) and Average Active Sessions (AAS). Accredited WCML Pandora metrics include Total Listening Hours (TLH), Cume, Cume Rating, Average Time Spent Listening (ATSL), Sessions Started (SS), Active Sessions (AS) and Average Active Sessions (AAS). The MRC Board continued accreditation for all of the above-mentioned metrics. The board took no action on AQH and AQH Rating, which remain accredited at this time.

"We remain committed to fueling the growth of the online audio industry, and providing trustworthy, comprehensive audience listening data is a responsibility that we take seriously," said John Rosso, President of Market Development at Triton Digital. "We are proud to have completed the MRC's annual audit process, and look forward to continuing to provide the most accurate and complete streaming audio usage data to benefit our clients, partners and the audio industry at large."

Webcast Metrics is census-based and does not rely on samples, surveys or panels, measuring actual usage without estimates. Webcast Metrics Local is a market-specific measurement solution similar to the national measurement product. The market-specific data from Webcast Metrics Local enables agencies and advertisers alike to evaluate audiences within specific Triton-defined markets.

Triton Digital's® (https://www.tritondigital.com/) technology has connected audio supply to advertising demand since 2006, providing the technical backbone for the digital audio marketplace. The company's innovative technology enables both live and on-demand publishers to build audience and revenue globally. As a pioneer in the space, Triton Digital has made that audience available programmatically for the first time, maximizing audience buying efficiency for advertisers across the world.

