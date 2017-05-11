Solar Street Lighting Market Expected to Reach US$ 22.30 Bn by 2025: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research has published a new market report titled "Solar Street Lighting Market by Type (Standalone and On Grid), Lighting Source (Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFL) and Light Emitting Diodes (LED)), Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2025". According to the report, the Solar Street Lighting Market was valued at US$ 3.47 Bn in 2016 and is anticipated to reach US$ 22.30 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 23.4% between 2017 and 2025.

Solar street lighting is one of the best renewable energy based technologies to power street lights both in grid-based and off-grid systems. The component used for solar street light are solar pane, lighting fixture, controller, rechargeable battery, and pole. Due to their dependency on sunlight, the lighting unit needs to be installed in a shadow-free area or a place where direct sunlight is available throughout the day to sufficiently charge the batteries for one working cycle.

The standalone solar photovoltaic street lighting system comprises of a re-chargeable lead acid battery for storage, PV (photovoltaic) modules for charging the battery, light source (Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFL) and Light Emitting Diodes (LED), suitable electronics for the operation of the tamp and safe charging and discharging of the battery and mechanical hardware for fixing these sub systems. These lighting systems are available either with automatic dusk to dawn operation or with a pre-set timer. Tubular Batteries provided with the solar street lighting system require lower maintenance; have longer life and give better performance as compared to pasted plate batteries used earlier. The solar photovoltaic modules are reported to have a service life of 15-20 years.

The solar street lights are widely used in residential (car parking, residential buildings, garden lawns and others), commercial (highways, colonies, rural areas and others) and industrial

Current market scenarios have prompted street light manufacturers to look for alternatives that are efficient and provide off-grid power solutions. This gives way to certain drivers that boost the solar street lighting market. One of the most important fundamentals involved with SSL is the fact that they provide a viable solution to street lighting in any terrain, irrespective of whether there is grid connectivity to that location or not. Secondly, they reduce energy load on the economy leading to more fiscal savings for the government as well as the taxpayers. Solar street lights also give the benefit of having negligible maintenance cost, no wiring or transformer costs as well as reduction in carbon footprint.

The Solar street lighting market can be broadly segmented on the basis of types (Standalone and On Grid), applications (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and lighting source (Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFL) and Light Emitting Diodes (LED)

Asia Pacific was the largest market for Solar Street Lighting globally, accounting for 44% share in 2016. India was the leader in terms of revenue realization from Solar Street Lighting, followed by China, in 2016. Africa was the second-largest market for solar street lighting in 2016. Kenya, South Africa, Ghana, and Nigeria spearhead the solar street lighting market in Africa with need for clean and reliable source of off-grid electricity

Some of the key manufacturers of solar street lighting are Philips Lighting Holding B.V., Omega Solar, Bridgelux, Inc., Dragons Breath Solar, SOKOYO Solar Group, Solektra International, Sunna Design, Urja Global Ltd., VerySol GmbH, Solar Street Lights USA and Sol, Inc

This report segments the global solar street lighting market as follows:

Solar Street Lighting Market: By Type Standalone On Grid

Solar Street Lighting Market: By Application Residential Commercial Industrial

Solar Street Lighting Market: By Lighting Source Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFL) Light Emitting Diode (LED)

Solar street lighting Market - Regional Analysis North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America Europe U.K. Germany Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Malaysia Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Peru Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA) Kenya Ghana Nigeria Uganda South Africa Rest of MEA



