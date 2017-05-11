sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 11.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,473 Euro		-0,044
-2,90 %
WKN: A1164R ISIN: GB00BNGY4Y86 Ticker-Symbol: 2E3 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EPWIN GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EPWIN GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
11.05.2017 | 14:33
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Edison Issues Outlook on Epwin Group (EPWN)

LONDON, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

FY16 earnings showed a good step forward without much help from markets. Acquisitions played a part in this as Epwin further built out its product portfolio offering and developed its multi-channel distribution strategy. Market conditions are likely to remain subdued this year; we expect the company to redouble operational efforts to position the business for further progress, both organic and acquisitive.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20130417/608168 )

After trading much of the post-Brexit period in the 100-115p range, Epwin's share price has picked up since the FY16 results were announced to nearer pre-Brexit levels. The company's rating reflects the limited growth profile of revised estimates, with an FY17e P/E of 9.1x and EV/EBITDA of 5.8x. More positively, a trailing dividend yield of 5.2% (including 3.5% to come with the final, payable in May) will attract income-oriented investors. We acknowledge more moderate earnings growth but feel that the rating discount to peers is excessive and is likely to narrow.

Click here to view the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

http://www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com

About Edison:

Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

Contact details: Learn more at http://www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/edisonitv
Google+: https://plus.google.com/105425025202328783163/posts

For more information please contact:
Toby Thorrington
Edison Investment Research
+44(0)20-3077-5721

Roger Johnston
Edison Investment Research
+44(0)20-3077-5722
industrials@edisongroup.com


© 2017 PR Newswire